Murali and Hassan give Welfare Party headache to Congress

UDF convener MM Hassan's meeting with WPI has not gone well with Muraleedharan.

K Muraleedharan | FIle pic

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For quite some time, the equation between K Muraleedharan, MP, and the KPCC leadership has not been smooth. While Muraleedharan's ire against them is not being taken into confidence in internal party matters, they dislike his attitude of blurting out statements bluntly before the media and party workers.

The latest issue rankling the UDF is on seeking the support of the Welfare Party of India in Kozhikode. Prior to Rahul Gandhi's visit to his Wayanad constituency, UDF convener M M Hassan had called on various community leaders in the Malabar region, including Indian Union Muslim League State president
Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil, AP Sunni group leader and orthodox cleric Kanthapuram A P Abubacker Musliyar, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir M I Abdul Aziz and Welfare Party of India state president Abdul Hameed Vaniyambalam.

Though Hassan maintained that these were a courtesy call, it has not gone down well with a cross section of Congress leaders for his meeting with WPI, the political arm of Jamaat-e-Islami. Hassan told TNIE that it was merely a courtesy call as it was his duty to meet them in person  after taking charge as the  UDF convener earlier this month. He has drawn flak from various Congress leaders for creating unwarranted controversies at a time when the party is sailing moothly.

At the same time, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala refuted the claims of sealing an alliance with the WPI in the imminent local body and assembly elections. But Muraleedharan's stand that being a local MP from Malabar region, he has the discretion to seek an alliance with the WPI has caught the senior leaders unawares and left them seething. "I reiterate that my visit to the religious community leaders has been merely a courtesy visit. There is nothing more to it. Muraleedharan is a senior Congress leader and he should toe the party line. As and when the assembly elections are announced, the Congress and UDF will take stock of the prevalent
situation and decide whether we should have an alliance with WPI or with any other organisation," said Hassan.

At the same time, rumours are rife that Muraleedharan is creating friction within the party and the front as he has been forced to not return to the state politics as he represents Vadakara in the Lok Sabha. However, Muraleedharan told TNIE that the alliance with the WPI was discussed in the liaison committee meeting of the UDF. "It was decided to have local-level alliance with WPI in certain constituencies. When I contested in Vadakara, I had got the support of both RMP and WPI which I cannot forego. Mullappally should not be making a hue and cry over the local-level alliance it as it will only benefit the UDF in the local body elections," said Muraleedharan.

