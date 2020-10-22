Singer and actor Zero Babu passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Playback singer, music director and actor K J Mohammed Babu, popularly known as ‘Zero’ Babu passed away here on Wednesday. He was 80. He is survived by wife Athikka Babu and children Suraj Babu, Sulfi Babu, Sabitha Salam and Deepath Nazeer.

Babu attained fame as Zero Babu after he belted out the song ‘Open Zero’ in a play by the late P J Antony. Babu was a recipient of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award and had held numerous stage shows in Dubai, Singapore and Malaysia. Babu has also sung in nearly 90 films and various plays.

During his career, he had also collaborated with prominent artists /musicians, including maestro Devarajan, P J Antony, Dakshina Moorthy, Arjunan Master, P S Divakaran, K J Joy, Jithin Shyam, M A Majeed and Ponkunnam Varkey.