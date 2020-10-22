STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State to amend Kerala Police Act

Following the spurt in cyber attacks and criminal activities through social media, especially against women, the government has decided to amend the Kerala Police Act.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the spurt in cyber attacks and criminal activities through social media, especially against women, the government has decided to amend the Kerala Police Act. The cabinet on Wednesday decided to urge the governor to bring out an ordinance in this regard as existing laws lack teeth.The government is planning to amend Section 118 (A) of the Act, by which a person who threatens/insults/defames another by posting comments on social media will get five-year imprisonment or `10,000 fine or both. 

The move follows the High Court intervention in recent cyber attacks on women, especially against dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi and two other social activists, by posting defamatory comments. The High Court had urged the chief secretary and the state police chief to take stringent action against the culprits, noting that there had been a huge surge in cyber attacks since the pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Also, Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, and Section 118(D) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 were found to be against the freedom of expression and the Supreme Court cancelled these. However, the Central government has not come up with any new legislation to rein in cyber attacks which has led the state government to bring out an ordinance.

Other decisions
An ordinance will be issued to introduce an online system to renew the registration of shops and commercial establishments. The applicants can pay the requisite fees via the labour commissioner’s automation system.
15 new cyber police stations will be set up in the state and 15 new Inspectors of Police appointed.
An independent company will be formed for the Kochi Water Metro project. The state government will have 74 per cent shares in the company and KMRL 26 per cent as sweat equity.
Public holidays and holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act for 2021 approved.

