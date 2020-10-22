STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With onion prices hitting the roof in Kerala, govt to make them available at Rs 50 per kg

Prices of onions and shallots have touched Rs 90 and Rs 120, respectively, in major markets across the state over the past week

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Horticorp outlets in the state will commence sale of onions at Rs 50 per kg soon in the backdrop of the spiralling prices of onions and shallots which have touched Rs 90 and Rs 120, respectively, in major markets across the state over the past week.

The State Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Agriculture Minister announced this after holding a review meeting with officials from the departments on Thursday to discuss measures to arrest the surge in prices.

"In order to check the spiralling price of onions, the state government has made a market intervention to provide it for Rs 50 per kg. The price is expected to be reflected in the market in two days," said Food and Civil Supplies minister P Thilothaman. The state would procure 100 tonnes of onion from NAFED this month, he said.

 "Horticorp will soon arrange 50 tonnes of onions from NAFED which has informed the state in response to a letter that onions will be given to the state at a price of Rs 35. Further, Horticorp is making intervention to procure onions from farmers along with other vegetables which will be sold to the consumers through its outlets across the state at reasonable prices," said Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horticorp Onion prices Kerala
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp