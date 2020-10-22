With onion prices hitting the roof in Kerala, govt to make them available at Rs 50 per kg

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Horticorp outlets in the state will commence sale of onions at Rs 50 per kg soon in the backdrop of the spiralling prices of onions and shallots which have touched Rs 90 and Rs 120, respectively, in major markets across the state over the past week.

The State Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Agriculture Minister announced this after holding a review meeting with officials from the departments on Thursday to discuss measures to arrest the surge in prices.

"In order to check the spiralling price of onions, the state government has made a market intervention to provide it for Rs 50 per kg. The price is expected to be reflected in the market in two days," said Food and Civil Supplies minister P Thilothaman. The state would procure 100 tonnes of onion from NAFED this month, he said.

"Horticorp will soon arrange 50 tonnes of onions from NAFED which has informed the state in response to a letter that onions will be given to the state at a price of Rs 35. Further, Horticorp is making intervention to procure onions from farmers along with other vegetables which will be sold to the consumers through its outlets across the state at reasonable prices," said Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar.