STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Won't name M Sivasankar as accused presently in Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA

The counsel appearing for Sivasankar demanded the court to record the submission of NIA before disposing of the petition.

Published: 22nd October 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

Former Kerala IT secretary M Sivasankar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the gold smuggling case submitted before the NIA court that the agency is not considering to make former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar an accused in the case, for the time being.

The submission was made at the NIA Court in Kochi when Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea was heard.

NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta told the court that at present Sivasankar is not an accused. "At present, we are not considering to arraign him as an accused. We don't know how well the case progress in the future. So the petition need not be considered now," he said.

However, the counsel appearing for Sivasankar demanded the court to record the submission of NIA before disposing of the petition. Later the court ordered that as Sivasankar is not an accused and NIA submitted that it is not considering to make him an accused, the petition is closed.

The anticipatory bail petitions of Sivasankar in the cases registered by Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are already pending before the Kerala High Court. Both the agencies have objected to granting anticipatory bail to the official claiming that custody of Sivasankar may be required. 

By now Sivasankar has undergone 101.5 hours of interrogation by NIA, Customs, and ED on 11 occasions. He traveled to Kochi from his  residence in Thiruvananthapuram over 60 times in the last couple of months as part of the case. In the anticipatory bail, Sivasankar raised apprehensions about political interference in the case to make him an accused and record his arrest.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Sivasankar NIA Kerala gold smuggling case Kerala smuggling accused
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp