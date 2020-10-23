STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doubling time increases, Malappuram’s TPR at 31.6%

As per the data, the doubling time which was 21.6 days on October 13 increased to 36.6 days on October 20.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a resident to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (File Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the state, a weekly analysis report that was released by the health department shows that the doubling time (which is used to track the rate at which the outbreak is progressing) has increased. However, triggering concerns, five districts were averaging above the state mark of cases per million and six districts in the test positivity rate, in which Malappuram registered a whopping 31.6%. The analysis was held from October 12 to 18.

As per the data, the doubling time which was 21.6 days on October 13 increased to 36.6 days on October 20. It is always better to have an increasing trend in doubling time. Whereas in the case of case per million, while the state average is 1,766, five districts were above it. They are Kozhikode (2,418), Thrissur (2,105), Ernakulam (2,073), Alappuzha (1,993) and Malappuram (1,872).

 Coming to TPR, which refers to the number of positive cases per hundred tests, it should always remain below the five per cent mark. The state’s average is 15.9. The six districts which were above this mark were Malappuram (31.6), Thrissur (17.5), Kozhikode (17.2), Alappuzha (17), Ernakulam (16.9) and Kasaragod (16.8). Of the cases reported on the day, 6,448 were contact cases, 844 were cases with unknown source of infection, 123 were returnees and 67 were health workers. 23 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on Thursday, thus taking the Covid death tally to 1,255.

