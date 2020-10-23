STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC gets nod to buy 360 new buses

The Transport Department has given KSRTC the nod to buy 360 new buses that run on clean energy.

Published: 23rd October 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Transport Department has given KSRTC the nod to buy 360 new buses that run on clean energy. As many as 50 electric fast passenger buses and 310 super fast buses running on Compressed Natural Gas will be bought for `286.5 crore. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said the purchase of the buses is part of making Thiruvananthapuram a green city.

According to him, all KSRTC buses operating in Thiruvananthapuram will be either converted into electric, CNG or LNG within three years. The first LNG pump has begun functioning at Anayara here. A study is under way by the Indian Oil Corporation to set up more such pumps. IOC sells LNG at `44 and CNG at `57.3 a kg. The move to buy buses running on clean energy comes at a time when the price of diesel touched `71 per litre, thereby saving fuel cost by 30 per cent. 

KSRTC will get `27.5 crore as subsidy for buying 50 electric buses under the Central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) project.  Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will provide `259 crore at an interest of 4% to buy the remaining buses. Though KSRTC has close to 6,000 buses in its fleet, it operates only over a thousand buses due to the Covid-19 situation. It will also convert some of the existing diesel-engine buses into LNG buses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp