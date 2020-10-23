Titanium case: CPM hits out at Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has lashed out at the Centre’s decision that the CBI need not investigate the `68-crore Titanium corruption case involving senior Congress leaders. This is the latest in a string of cases relating to the misuse of investigation agencies fuelled by a tacit BJP-UDF understanding, alleged the CPM secretariat. The state government had demanded a CBI probe into the case in September 2019.

In his evening briefing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the Centre’s decision a surprising move. “It was not a stance expected by the state. The CBI probe was recommended since people outside the country are involved. The difference is very evident in the way the probe is being carried out in the Life Mission project,” he said.