16-year-old rape victim attempts to immolate self

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver at Nariyampara in Kattappana, attempted suicide by setting herself on fire. Police said the incident took place around 8am on Thursday. The girl was soon rushed to a private hospital, from where she was subsequently shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH).

Though she suffered 40 per cent burns, she has overcome the critical stage, MCH authorities said. On Wednesday, the victim’s parents approached the police, alleging that autorickshaw driver Manu Manoj assaulted their daughter sexually. Based on the plaint, Manu was booked under Pocso Act. Police have strengthened the probe to trace the accused, who is currently absconding.