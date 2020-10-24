Actor abduction: Court dismisses plea for adjournment of trial

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Friday dismissed the petition to adjourn the trial in the sensational actor abduction case for approaching High Court to transfer the case to another court. The court ordered the prosecution to take steps to resume the trial on November 3. It was on Thursday last week that the Special Public Prosecutor filed the petition requesting to adjourn the trial. There were reports that the petition stated that justice will not be served to the victim if the trial continues at the current court and termed it as biased. Since then, the Special Public Prosecutor had not appeared before the court.

Instead, advocate Joseph Manavalan who is assisting the Special Public Prosecutor, represented him at the court and asked for time to move the High Court. This was the ninth time the same submission was made at the court. The petition to transfer the case was not filed at Kerala High Court till Thursday.

“In the light of the Supreme Court’s direction to dispose of the case on or before February 4, 2021, the Investigation Officer is directed to take urgent steps to resume trial on November 3. The Criminal Miscellaneous Petition 1521/20 (petition for adjournment of trial) is dismissed,” stated in the Court Diary. Though the court had directed the Investigation Officer to file a report regarding the regular absence of the Special Public Prosecutor on Friday, the report could not be filed.

“It is submitted that the Investigation Officer is not in a position to come to the court as he has dislocated his leg and sought time for the report,” stated the Court Diary. Though the court had summoned five witnesses to appear in the court, only two turned up on Friday and the others cited apprehension about Covid-19 spread for their absence. The court has issued summons to seven witnesses to appear on November 3.

In February 2017, the actor was abducted while she was travelling back to Kochi from Thrissur after a film shoot and sexually abused in a moving vehicle. Actor Dileep is the eighth of the 10 accused persons in the case. Around 70 witnesses have been examined by the court till now.

Only 2 turn up at court

Though the court had summoned five witnesses, only two turned up on Friday. The others cited apprehension about Covid-19

70 examined so far

Actor Dileep is the eighth of the 10 accused persons in the case. Around 70 witnesses have been examined by the court till now.