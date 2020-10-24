STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress-extremist forces’ nexus will be advantage BJP: CPM

The CPM has lashed out at the Congress over the latter’s alleged move to join hands with the Jama’at-e-Islami and the Welfare Party.

Published: 24th October 2020

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has lashed out at the Congress over the latter’s alleged move to join hands with the Jama’at-e-Islami and the Welfare Party. According to the CPM,  the Congress has surrendered its secular stance before the Muslim League (IUML), which has lately been toeing the Jama’at-e-Islami ideology. 

The Congress looking for alliances with extremist forces can only help the RSS make political gains in the state, warned the CPM. “The UDF convener held talks with Jama’at-e-Islami leaders. The attempt is to form a vast anti-Left alliance by incorporating forces like the SDPI and the Popular Front. In effect, the UDF leadership seems to be under the thumb of the Muslim League now,” said  Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary, CPM, while briefing reporters on the secretariat decisions. The Congress should introspect its stance, he added. 

Kodiyeri alleged that moves are afoot  to replicate the ‘Nemom model’ in the coming assembly polls. The BJP hopes to have a hung assembly in the state with a UDF government in which the party will have a major say. The CPM alleged that on the one hand the Congress is joining hands with Muslim extremist forces while on the other there are  understandings with the RSS at the regional-level.  The CPM also lashed out at the Muslim League for following extremist ideology. “Earlier the League had opposed the Jama’at-e-Islami. 

Up to a certain point, there were strong campaigns against the SDPI and religious extremism. Now, the ideology of Jama’at e Islami is what leads the Muslim League. This can have far-reaching consequences in the state,” said Kodiyeri.  Earlier, the UDF was led by Oommen Chandy, P K Kunhalikutty and K M Mani. Now, it’s being led by Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, Kunhalikutty and Amir, alleged Kodiyeri. 

IUML is trying to create religious polarisation. The CPM will never join hands with such moves. It’s a dangerous and suicidal move by the League, he said. CPM has begun preparations for local body elections. Various party factions were asked to take steps to defeat both the UDF and the BJP. The KC (M)’s migration to the LDF has weakened the UDF and what remains of it is incapable of fighting the Left which has managed to further strengthen its mass base, he added.

‘Who leads Cong? Rahul or Nadda?’
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rejected the stance adopted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appease RSS, alleged Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. “Who is leading the Congess? Rahul Gandhi or J P Nadda?” he asked. “Rahul took a stance different from that of the state Congress leadership. The BJP state secretary asked whether this is the also the stance of the state Congress. Soon, Chennithala responded by saying Rahul need not air his opinions on state issues. He rejected Rahul Gandhi’s stance to appease the RSS,” said Kodiyeri. 

‘Biju Ramesh’s allegations serious’
The allegations raised by hotelier Biju Ramesh against Ramesh Chennithala in connection with the bar scam are serious, said Kodiyeri. “Biju should approach the Vigilance. There are serious allegations against then Excise minister too. A case should be registered,” he said.  He also said Jose K Mani has denied Biju Ramesh’s allegation that he had offered J10 crore to settle the case. 

