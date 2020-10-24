COVID-19: Active cases in Kerala nearing one lakh mark, death toll crosses 1300

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's COVID-19 active case tally is nearing the one lakh mark. The 8253 new cases reported on Saturday have taken the active case load to 97,417.

Of the new cases reported, 7084 were contact cases. There were also 939 with unknown source of infection, 163 returnees and 67 health workers. The number of recovered patients on the day was 6468.

At the same time, the death toll from COVID-19 crossed the 1300 mark as 25 deaths were confirmed on the day.

Of the new cases, the most were from Ernakulam (1170), Thrissur (1086) and Thiruvananthapuram (909). The total number of cases reported in the state is now 3,86,087 and the test positivity rate stands at 12.20. It was 13.14 on Friday.