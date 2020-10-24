STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Active cases in Kerala nearing one lakh mark, death toll crosses 1300

Of the new cases, the most were from Ernakulam (1170), Thrissur (1086) and Thiruvananthapuram (909). The total number of cases reported in the state is now 3,86,087.

Published: 24th October 2020 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram , B P Deepu

People wearing masks at East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram , B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's COVID-19 active case tally is nearing the one lakh mark. The 8253 new cases reported on Saturday have taken the active case load to 97,417.

Of the new cases reported, 7084 were contact cases. There were also 939 with unknown source of infection, 163 returnees and 67 health workers. The number of recovered patients on the day was 6468.

At the same time, the death toll from COVID-19 crossed the 1300 mark as 25 deaths were confirmed on the day.

Of the new cases, the most were from Ernakulam (1170), Thrissur (1086) and Thiruvananthapuram (909). The total number of cases reported in the state is now 3,86,087 and the test positivity rate stands at 12.20. It was 13.14 on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp