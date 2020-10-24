STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Foreign returnees look for ways to start new ventures

Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who returned to the state from abroad following the Covid-19 outbreak are now looking for ways to start new ventures here. 

Published: 24th October 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) who returned to the state from abroad following the Covid-19 outbreak are now looking for ways to start new ventures here. Over the past six months, 4,897 expatriates have registered with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Department Project for Returned Emigrants (NDPREM) scheme, which helps expats start their own businesses. This year’s registrations are much higher than last year’s 1,043. The years before last saw fewer than 1,000 registrations. 

The expats’ business interests have also seen a shift. While people mostly favoured service-oriented ventures like taxi/car rentals earlier, now they are gravitating towards restaurants, bakeries, workshops, oil mills, curry powder manufacturing, spice processing units, chappati manufacturing units, farms, sports hubs and gymnasiums. NORKA Resident Vice-Chairman K Varadarajan said, “At present, loans up to Rs 30 lakh are available under NDPREM. The limit will be increased to Rs 50 lakh and the subsidy to 20% from the current 15%. This will enable more Pravasi Keralites to start better ventures. A sum of Rs 18 crore was earlier sanctioned in the state budget. Now, it has been decided to increase this to Rs 40 crore.”

He said 18 financial institutions in Kerala are cooperating with NDPREM. “NORKA has signed an agreement with the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) to provide loans of up to Rs 50 lakh to expatriates for starting ventures. This year, NORKA aims to help 5,000 expatriates start their own businesses,” he said.  NORKA is also assisting expatriates set up IT startups. It is also taking steps to provide employment to expats, who returned to the state after losing their jobs, through the Dream Kerala project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign returnees
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp