Kerala Technological University cancels B Tech supplementary exam after cheating unearthed

It was found that question papers were photographed using mobile phones brought to the examination halls secretly and this was shared to various WhatsApp groups

Published: 24th October 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

A decision on calling off the exam was taken by the examination sub-committee of the syndicate chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor S Ayoob (Representational image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Technological University has cancelled the third semester BTech supplementary exam on 'Linear Algebra and Complex Analysis' held on Friday in the wake of cheating reported from five colleges.

A decision on calling off the exam was taken by the examination sub-committee of the syndicate chaired by Pro Vice Chancellor S Ayoob after a preliminary report submitted by exam controller K R Kiran. As per the report, it was found that question papers were photographed using mobile phones brought to the examination halls secretly and this was shared to various WhatsApp groups.

Answers to these questions were also found in the group. Students have reportedly hoodwinked the invigilators under the guise of the requirement to maintain physical distance during exams against the backdrop of COVID-19. The invigilators have seized mobile phones and other digital evidence from several students who committed the irregularities.

The principals of the affiliated colleges have been directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the incidents and submit the reports. On the basis of these reports, the University will lodge a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

An urgent meeting of the principals and chief superintendents of examinations of the colleges will be convened soon for the proper conduct of the examinations which will be chaired by Vice Chancellor M S Rajasree.

Kerala Technological University
