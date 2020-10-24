Voters’ list: One more chance for enrolment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the local body election, the State Election Commission will provide another opportunity from October 27 to October 31 for enrollment of names in the electoral roll.

Applications for fresh enrollment and corrections to the present voters’ list can be made online on the website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in. The names enrolled during this period will be included in the supplementary voters’ list after scrutiny.

Applications for removal of names of the deceased and those who are not residing in a particular address for a long period, should be submitted to the Electoral Regisration Officers concerned either directly or via post. The applications received till October 31 will be scrutinised and a supplementary voters list will be published on November 10. As many as 2.71 crore people figured in the voters’ list published on October 1.