COVID-19 positive cop from Idukki dies at Kottayam Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A police officer with the Thodupuzha police station in Kerala's Idukki district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as CK Raju, an additional SI, at the Thodupuzha police station. This is the second reported COVID-19 death in the Idukki police department.

Earlier a 55-year-old special branch sub-inspector, who was a resident of Poochapra also died of COVID-19 on July 31.

Although Raju was a resident of Kolapra in Kudayathoor here, he was staying with his family in Vengalloor.

Officers said that Raju, who was tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago, was under treatment at a COVID care center in Thodupuzha. As he had suffered from diabetes, his condition worsened and he had to be shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital a few days ago where he was admitted in the intensive care unit.

However, his condition became more serious on Sunday night and he succumbed to the disease by 11.30 pm.

Raju had joined on duty at the police department in 1990 and his retirement was due on May 31, 2021. He was the district member of the Idukki Police Officers Association.

He is survived by wife Maya, and children Navaneeth and Malavika.