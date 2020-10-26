Families to be allowed final glimpse of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid-19 deaths in the state is climbing steadily. And acting on repeated pleas from various quarters, the state health department has decided to enable the families who lost their dear ones to see the face of the deceased for one last time.

According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the Covid protocol will be followed strictly while making arrangements towards that end.

But touching and kissing the dead body and bathing the body before cremation will not be allowed under any circumstance.

Meanwhile, for the eighth time this month, recoveries exceeded new cases as the state reported 7,649 recoveries and 6,843 fresh cases on Sunday. Twenty-six deaths were confirmed as due to coronavirus on the day.

“A standard operating procedure and a dead body management protocol are in place to deal with Covid-19 positive bodies. But taking note of requests, the loved ones will be provided with an opportunity to see the face of the deceased. Health staff have been directed to open the leak-proof plastic body bag so that the face of the deceased can be seen from a safe distance,” Shailaja said.

As mortal remains could also become carriers of the coronavirus through wounds or through oral/nasal orifices, the family members and the health staff handling the body should follow utmost caution, the minister said.

Self-quarantine has also been stipulated for all those attending funerals of Covid patients.

With the state’s cumulative figure of deaths crossing the 1,300-mark, currently standing at 1,332, each peripheral health institution has been asked to review the mapping of the elderly and severely comorbid patients in their respective field areas.

It has also been decided to provide health education and motivation sessions to households with such population groups so that reverse quarantine can be ensured. Symptom surveillance will also be strengthened in such households.

Thrissur records most number of Covid cases

Of the new cases, 5,694 resulted from local contact while the sources of infection of 908 remain unknown. Among the newly-infected, 159 persons were returnees while 82 were healthcare workers.

Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases (1,011), followed by Kozhikode (869) and Ernakulam (816). In the case of recoveries, Ernakulam (1,116) recorded the most, followed by Malappuram (1,052) and Thiruvananthapuram (941).

The number of samples tested stood at 48,212. The TPR rose to 14.19 per cent from Saturday’s 12.21 per cent.