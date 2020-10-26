Forest officials trap tigress on the prowl after 19 days in Wayanad’s Cheeyambam

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: After 19 days’ efforts, forest department officials captured a tigress by trapping it in a cage they set up in Wayanad’s Cheeyambam 73 near the Chethalath Forest Range. The nine-year-old tigress had been creating menace in human settlements for the past one month. It was caught around 6am on Sunday from near Girijan Colony here.

The wild animal killed many pets and domestic animals in and around Girijan Colony. “The tigress had killed 15 goats from settlements in Chetti Pambra and Aanappanthy alone. Two weeks ago, it killed three goats in a house.

The situation was such that the local residents could not even get out due to the scare,” said Priya Muraleedharan, Cheeyambam ward member, Poothadi grama panchayat.

The Forest department officials had set up two cages at Cheeyambam 73 on October 8 to catch the big cat. After the capture, the tigress was shifted to Irulam forest station.

The department will take further actions after the examination of senior officials including Wayanad (South) DFO P Rajithkumar and Deputy Range Forest Officer P Anand.

“The tigress has been kept in observation for one day. We have identified some injuries on her body during our primary inspection. A team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority will conduct a health check-up along with a veterinary surgeon on Monday. The final decision on whether the tigress should be freed or kept in sanctuary would be made only after the check-up,” Rajithkumar said.