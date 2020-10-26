STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Forest Department gifts Wayanad boy rabbit kittens after he had to part with wild boar

Forest department employees were also distraught seeing Unni sobbing uncontrollably while taking the wild boar away to release it in the nearby forest. 

Published: 26th October 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Unni (middle) with his new pets at his colony near Nadavayal in Wayanad.

Unni (middle) with his new pets at his colony near Nadavayal in Wayanad.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Unni, who was heartbroken after he had to part with his pet wild boar is ecstatic now. The nine-year old boy of Kattunayaka colony at Aalumoola near Nadavayal in Wayanad has got a lamb and two rabbit kittens in place of his pet. While the lamb was a gift from the Forest Department itself, rabbit kittens were delivered by Lions Club Kenichira. 

It was. on October 20 forest personnel took away Unni’s pet wild boar, ‘Chiku’, due to complaints from local residents after it continuously raided their crops. Unni got the piglet a year ago and the boy bonded with his pet so thickly that both even slept together.

Forest department employees were also distraught seeing Unni sobbing uncontrollably while taking the wild boar away to release it in the nearby forest. 

Chethalayam Range forest Officer T Sasikumaran promised Unni two rabbit kittens as pets. The next day, Lions Club office-bearers of Kenichira reached the colony with two rabbit kittens for Unni.

As Unni has already got rabbits, the forest department chose to give him a lamb. “The lamb was handed over to him by our beat officer and team on Saturday,” told Sasikumaran. Sunil George, president of Lions Club Kenichira, said they were touched by the boy’s love towards the pet. An elated Unni named his rabbits as ‘Chiku’, ‘Minu’ and the lamb as ‘Shikaari’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chethalayam Lions Club Kenichira Wayanad
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp