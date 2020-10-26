Operation Dark Hunt: Brothers booked under KAAPA, jailed in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a rare incident, the police put two brothers behind bars invoking the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) under operation Dark Hunt aimed at keeping criminals in check.

Denzil (21) and his brother Godson (22), of Chelat Veettil, Neeleswaram, Kalady, were arrested based on a report submitted by K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP.

“The two brothers were major problem creators. They were even involved in several crimes,” Karthik said. According to the police, seven cases -- including an attempt to murder, assault, burglary and possession of cannabis -- have been charged against Denzil in the past three years alone at the Kalady police station.

Godson was charged with five cases of trespassing, attempt to murder and assault.

Both were deported in June 2019 for six months. When they returned home after serving their sentences, they broke into a house at Neeleswaram and attacked a senior citizen with a lethal weapon and threatened to kill the housewife.

The two were named first and second accused in the case registered by the police.

“Those trying to ruin peace will be detained. We are tracking the movement of each person with a criminal background. We have created a separate list of such people. The police will do everything it can to maintain peace,” said Karthik.

So far, 15 people have been jailed under KAAPA while 23 others were deported. “The number of people arrested will go up in the coming days. We have made a team to deal with such cases,” the Rural SP said.