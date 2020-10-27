STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: First conspiracy meeting held in car in Thiruvananthapuram

The gang involved in the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel held its first conspiracy meeting inside a car in Thiruvananthapuram in May or June 2019.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The gang involved in the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel held its first conspiracy meeting inside a car in Thiruvananthapuram in May or June 2019.

The meeting was attended by prime accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, and Rameez K T. According to an investigation carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Sandeep and Rameez were close friends. Sandeep had smuggled gold for Rameez in 2014 via Thiruvananthapuram airport. Through Sandeep, Rameez came to know that his friend Sarith was working at the UAE Consulate. 

“Initially, Rameez approached Sandeep to ask whether gold could be smuggled through the green channel using diplomats arriving at the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Ruling that out, Sarith suggested that cargos to the consulate arrive unchecked and the route would be safe for bringing in gold. Later, Rameez came to Thiruvananthapuram and met Sandeep, Sarith and Swapna in May or June 2019. The meeting was held inside Sarith’s car in the parking area of Talwalkars gym,” an ED official said.

Rameez first offered a commission of Rs 50,000 for smuggling in one kilogram of gold. However, Swapna and Sarith did not agree and demanded $1,000 per kilogram. Similarly, Swapna insisted that an amount had to be paid to the UAE consul-general as well. Rameez settled for $1,000 per kilogram as commission including a share for the consul-general. However, the commission meant for the consul-general was shared between Swapna and Sarith as the gold was brought in without the diplomat’s knowledge. 

In July 2019, two trial packages were sent through the diplomatic channel containing no gold by Rameez to test the safety of the route. Though satisfied with the result, he did not send any gold in the coming months. “Sandeep had told us that seeing no initiative from the part of Rameez, Swapna and Sarith insisted on smuggling gold in large quantities claiming that the consul-general would return by December 2019. They asked him to smuggle at least 10kg of gold in each consignment.

Thus, gold was sent four times in November 2019 and 12 times in December 2019. After that, gold was smuggled only on one occasion each in January and March 2020 before the lockdown was declared. Later, gold was brought in twice in June 2020 for which commission was paid to the diplomat who was in charge of the consulate in the absence of the consul-general who had returned to Dubai in April 2020,” the ED official said. Swapna told the other accused persons that the consul-general needed money for the construction of his house in Dubai and business activities in Germany. 

Hatching a plot

The meeting was attended by prime accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair, and Rameez K T. 
Sandeep had smuggled gold for Rameez in 2014 via Thiruvananthapuram airport
Through Sandeep, Rameez came to know that his friend Sarith was working at the UAE Consulate. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Kerala Gold smuggling kerala
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp