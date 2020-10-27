STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala couple arrested in Idukki for abandoning newborn 

Kanjar police on Monday arrested a couple from Ayarkkunnam for abandoning a newborn at Pannimattam here on Sunday.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Kanjar police on Monday arrested a couple from Ayarkkunnam for abandoning a newborn at Pannimattam here on Sunday. According to sources in police, Amal Kumar, 31, of Thethuruthil house at Ayarkkunnam in Kottayam and his 26-year-old wife Aparna have a two-year-old child in their relationship. However, the couple was not in good terms and was staying separated. Meanwhile, Aparna got into a relationship with a Peruvanthanam native and became pregnant.

Amal came to know about the incident, but he was reluctant to divorce Aparna considering the future of their two-year-old child. Meanwhile, Aparna told Amal that her lover had committed suicide and he was no more. 

Hence, Amal made an agreement with Aparna that if she abandons the child after giving birth to it, he would consider taking her back into his life.

Aparna started feeling labour pain on Sunday morning and she called Amal to take her to the hospital. However, while heading to a hospital in Thodupuzha, Aparna gave birth inside the car. Following this, the duo bought a pair of scissor from a nearby pharmacy and Aparna herself cut the umbilical cord, changed her dress inside the car, removed the bloodstains from the vehicle and abandoned the child in the Pannimattam area near Thodupuzha.  

However, the incident came to light when the police retrieved the CCTV footage from a camera put up near the area.

From the footage, the police came to know about the registered number of the vehicle and found out its owner. From him, the cops identified Amal and Aparna, who were taken into custody by the police on Sunday night. 

Aparna was admitted to the district hospital in Thodupuzha on Sunday night itself. Amal will be produced before the court on Tuesday. The cops will investigate whether Aparna’s statement that her lover, who is the newborn’s father, is dead or not.

