Kerala hits milestone in fight against COVID-19 as recoveries cross 3 lakh-mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 on Monday as the total recovered cases in the state crossed the three lakh-mark.

Once again, recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in the state. While 7,107 recoveries were reported on the day, 4,287 people were found infected. This is for the ninth time in the month that the state records more recoveries than new cases.

At the same time, the number of samples tested came down in the past two days — 48,212 on Sunday and 35,141 on Monday. The health department says that the Navarathri holidays had influenced the testing and it will pick up pace in the coming days.

Of the new patients, 3,711 were infected through local transmission, and the sources of 471 were unknown. The deaths of 20 persons were confirmed as due to Covid on the day, thus taking the state’s toll to 1,352.