STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala hits milestone in fight against COVID-19 as recoveries cross 3 lakh-mark

The state achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 on Monday as the total recovered cases in the state crossed the three lakh-mark.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purpose. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 on Monday as the total recovered cases in the state crossed the three lakh-mark.

Once again, recoveries outnumbered new Covid cases in the state. While 7,107 recoveries were reported on the day, 4,287 people were found infected. This is for the ninth time in the month that the state records more recoveries than new cases.

 At the same time, the number of samples tested came down in the past two days — 48,212 on Sunday and 35,141 on Monday. The health department says that the Navarathri holidays had influenced the testing and it will pick up pace in the coming days.  

Of the new patients, 3,711 were infected through local transmission, and the sources of 471 were unknown. The deaths of 20 persons were confirmed as due to Covid on the day, thus taking the state’s toll to 1,352. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala covid 19 Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp