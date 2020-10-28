CM Pinarayi Vijayan prime culprit in gold smuggling case: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation after his former principal secretary M Sivasankar was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Chennithala said Pinarayi should not cling on to power as he has lost the right to continue in office. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Chennithala said the corrupt practices were led by none other than Pinarayi and that he should be grilled by the investigation team.

Now it has been proven that the number one culprit in the gold smuggling case is Pinarayi. The Chief Minister's Office is the den of all corrupt practices, he said.

"There was no other Chief Minister in the state who has become such a disgrace to the state. Pinarayi should step down due to moral and legal reasons. Sivasankar acted as per the directive of Pinarayi in the Sprinklr data transaction case, Pamba - Triveni sand mining case and e -mobility," said Chennithala.

