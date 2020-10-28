CPM PB wants Kerala government to slam doors on ‘misused’ CBI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Believing that the Centre is increasingly misusing the CBI, the Left government in Kerala is expected to issue an order to withdraw the general consent given earlier to the national agency to probe cases in the state.

Both the LDF and CPM leadership have urged the state government to explore legal aspects to cancel the consent.

The CBI’s decision to take over the investigation into the Life Mission project scam, without the state government’s nod, has irked the party. After the CPM state secretariat expressed its displeasure, the party’s politburo on Tuesday said the Union government was using the agency as a political weapon.

“Earlier, during the UPA government’s time too, the central agencies were used for political reasons. But such a blatant abuse of national agencies has never happened. There’s no reason for a new nod for the PB as we’ve always maintained that the central agencies are being misused,” said a top CPM leader.

A number of state governments including Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have already withdrawn the consent to the agency. Once the Kerala government follows suit, the central agency cannot register new cases without the state government’s nod. However, it won’t affect any ongoing investigation. The CBI can still investigate cases involving central government establishments.Law Minister A K Balan said a final decision has not been taken.

‘Cabinet or CM can take a call on withdrawing consent to CBI’

“Either the Cabinet can decide or the chief minister can take a call on withdrawing the consent. There’s no requirement to look at the legal aspects as the government has the right to withdraw the consent given earlier. As per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the state’s consent is required,” Balan told TNIE.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is a former home minister, said there were proposals to withdraw consent to the CBI earlier as well. “In the current political scenario, where the CBI is being used as a political weapon, many states like Rajasthan, West Bengal and Maharashtra have banned the agency from investigating cases. The CPI has also taken a strong stance as it believes the agency is being misused by the Centre,” said Kodiyeri.