STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala education council stresses on digital repository

The document, in four parts, has detailed both long-term and short-term action plan for the higher education sector in the aftermath of the Covid impact.

Published: 28th October 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policy advisory document submitted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) before the state government in the wake of Covid-19 has among other things stressed the need to set up a state-level digital repository of online learning material.

The document, in four parts, has detailed both long-term and short-term action plan for the higher education sector in the aftermath of the Covid impact.

Besides calling for measures to bridge the digital divide, the policy document has warned against the trend of centralisation and homogenising the curricula.

While stressing on the need to modernise the examination system and to design a blended curriculum, the document advocates free or subsidised internet facility to students.

The need for gender audit of text books prescribed in the higher education sector and enhancing the facilities of girls in higher educational institutions have also found mention on the policy advisory document. 

The consultative committee that shaped the document was chaired by Rajan Gurukkal P M, vice-chairperson of council, with Rajan Varughese, member secretary of the council, as the convenor. Eminent academics, including serving and former Vice Chancellors and faculty members of eminent higher educational institutions were part of the committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala digital repository KSHEC
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp