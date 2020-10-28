Kerala education council stresses on digital repository

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A policy advisory document submitted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) before the state government in the wake of Covid-19 has among other things stressed the need to set up a state-level digital repository of online learning material.

The document, in four parts, has detailed both long-term and short-term action plan for the higher education sector in the aftermath of the Covid impact.

Besides calling for measures to bridge the digital divide, the policy document has warned against the trend of centralisation and homogenising the curricula.

While stressing on the need to modernise the examination system and to design a blended curriculum, the document advocates free or subsidised internet facility to students.

The need for gender audit of text books prescribed in the higher education sector and enhancing the facilities of girls in higher educational institutions have also found mention on the policy advisory document.

The consultative committee that shaped the document was chaired by Rajan Gurukkal P M, vice-chairperson of council, with Rajan Varughese, member secretary of the council, as the convenor. Eminent academics, including serving and former Vice Chancellors and faculty members of eminent higher educational institutions were part of the committee.