CPM running underworld activities in Kerala, alleges Opposition leader Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Reacting to the arrests of the Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar and the CPM state secretary's son Bineesh Kodiyeri in two separate cases, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the CPM of running underworld activities in the state.

"The Chief Minister and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan head the underworld activities. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's house has become a hub for the sale of narcotics," he told reporters here on Thursday.

Chennithala alleged that the gold smuggling case in which Sivasankar was arrested is linked with the narcotics deal in which Bineesh was held. "Both activities are anti-national. This government has no right to continue in power for a moment," he said.

When asked about Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's statement that the party had nothing to do with Bineesh's activities, Chennithala asked why only Bineesh is continuously involved in criminal cases unlike the children of other CPM leaders. The opposition leader alleged that Bineesh has been involved in criminal cases under the complete protection of the Left government.