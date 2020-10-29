STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala groom booked for conducting luxury wedding ignoring Covid protocol

Despite several warnings and awareness programmes to contain Covid spread, violation of protocol has become a common thing in the district.

Published: 29th October 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Despite several warnings and awareness programmes to contain Covid spread, violation of protocol has become a common thing in the district. On Wednesday, Thiruvambadi police booked a case against Jijo, a native of Koodaranji in Kozhikode, for conducting a luxury wedding violating Covid guidelines that limit the number of guests to 50. The wedding was conducted in a grand manner on October 25 and 26.

According to the police, the number of guests for the wedding was much above the permissible limit (50) set by authorities nationwide in an attempt to enforce social distancing rules and stop the spread of Covid.

The social distancing protocol was flouted during the event and the case was registered after the district health department officials indicated the  health risk, the police said.

Thiruvambadi Police have registered a case for disobeying a public servant (Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code) and invoked Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act (Punishment for obstruction). A case was also registered  under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act. 

According to the health officials, the weddings conducted in the district have become a huge headache for the officials, as people are often seen violating Covid guidelines.

A similar case was registered in Vadakara where the guest list went above 100.

Later, one of the persons who attended the wedding turned Covid positive. 

Maintaining social distancing and following the protocol will become least important when families and friends come together, the official pointed out.

A decision has been taken to ask people to inform the health department and also the nearby police station if events like weddings, engagements or other functions are being conducted. Inspections will be conducted in such private events to make sure that  violations do not happen, said the official.

Kozhikode wedding COVID protocol wedding
