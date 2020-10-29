STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mar Theodosius to be installed as 22nd Mar Thoma Metropolitan on November 14

Geevarghese Mar Theodosius will take charge as the 22nd Mar Thoma Metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church on November 14.

Published: 29th October 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 02:17 AM

 Geevarghese Mar Theodosius

By Express News Service

The decision to install the Suffragan Metropolitan, who currently holds charge of the church, as the Mar Thoma Metropolitan was made during a meeting of the episcopal synod here on Tuesday evening. 

The meeting also decided to conduct the installation ceremony of the new metropolitan at the Church headquarters here at 8am on November 14.

Church secretary Rev K G Joseph said in an official statement on Tuesday that the entire programme would be organised in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines of the government. Seventy-one-year-old Mar Theodosius Suffragan Metropolitan is currently the diocesan bishop of Ranni-Nilakkal and Mumbai.

Ordained as a priest in February 1973, he was consecrated as an Episcopa on December 9, 1989. He was given the tittle Suffragan Metropolitan during a service officiated by the previous metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma on July 12, 2020. Joseph Mar Thoma passed away on October 18.

