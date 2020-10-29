Shapes of yesterday: Kerala digital artist Febin Raj's style permeates all his compositions

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Digital artist Febin Raj’s oeuvre is distinctive. His individualistic style is markedly apparent and permeates all his compositions. The 27-year-old draws inspiration from both man-made and natural landscapes often foregrounding either architectural structures or fauna; however, he has little interest in recreating them in their exact likeness. Instead, Febin is a minimalist who deploys quasi geometrical shapes and abstract serpentine patterns to create grainy vignettes that are whimsical and deeply ambient at the same time.

Growing up in a small town in Kannur, Febin’s early inspiration was the lush green terrain that surrounded his house as well as the many species of birds he spotted often. “My fascination with landscapes is a result of my experiences as a school kid. As an adult, my travels cemented the preoccupation further,” says the alumnus of Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur who is presently working for a US-based furniture company.

Febin Raj

Almost all of Febin’s works are inked in shades of blue, purples, reds and browns, capturing a transient and evanescent golden hour of the day just before dawn or dusk. In the soft glow, elements in the frame seem to be blending into one another as if revealing a misty landscape that is nearly spectral or other worldly.

“The colour scheme I use is quite moody because I like evenings when the sky looks orange and violet. I try to reproduce the same. However, the minimalist aspect was not a conscious attempt. It just came about and I stuck to it,” says Febin. One of Febin’s most well-received projects is his series on lighthouses which got him a feature in the official social media handles of Adobe and Behance early this year.

The artist scoured the internet to reference some of the most iconic watchtowers from across the globe. Next came his series on charming windmills with more elements. “I am interested in tall cylindrical structures. So, once I was done with lighthouses, I took up windmills. I researched about old lighthouses and studied their history. I used pictures for reference but also added a few small components or motifs of my own,” adds Febin who uses Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator for all his illustrations.

His hands full with a number of freelance projects from companies worldwide, Febin is also currently working on another series on travel. “I am planning something on the lines of travelogue snapshots. What I have in mind is a vehicle going past scenic landscapes. The frame would be set in extended longshots.” he says.