Syro-Malabar Church backs new job reservation, criticises IUML stand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro-Malabar Church has come out strongly in support of the state government’s decision to implement reservation for economically backward candidates in general category and lashed out at those opposing the policy. While singling out the Muslim League for being critical of the new reservation, the church has also not spared the opposition UDF for not making its stand clear.

In an article published in the church-run daily ‘Deepika’ on Wednesday, Changanassery Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam pointed out and analysed the stand taken by various political parties with regard to the 10 per cent reservation for economically backward in general category.

“It is difficult to accept Muslim League’s stand on the basis of ideology. When the Bill was moved in Parliament, all parties supported it except two members of the Muslim League. The League’s stand exposes its communalism. In the Hagia Sophia shrine issue too we have seen their communal stand.

The organisation derives its power out of the religious unity of a section that enjoys 12 per cent reservation in higher education and government jobs. It is only justifiable to doubt if the policies of the Muslim League are becoming a threat to other religions,” the Archbishop said in the article. Archbishop Perumthottam said over 27 per cent of the population in the state, who are economically backward, belong to the non-reserved category. “It is really sad to see organised religious powers criticising the move without any reason,” he said.

Petition submitted to CM

Chairman of Syro-Malabar Church Public Affairs Commission Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and convener Bishop Thomas Tharayil met Chief MInister Pinarayi Vijayan in the capital and sought a re-examination of the additional checks placed by the government on the parameters as stipulated by the Centre for deciding beneficiaries of reservation.

Jacobite Church welcomes job quota

The Jacobite Syrian Church welcomed the 10% job quota. “The implementation of the new norm without affecting existing communities who fall under economic reservation is a very appreciated move,” said Bishop Kuriakose Mar Theophilos, Media Cell chairman, in a press release.

CPM condemns move to politicise new quota policy

The CPM on Wednesday condemned the move to politicise the 10% quota policy. The election manifestos of LDF and UDF, which includes Muslim League, had supported reservation for economically weaker sections in unreserved categories and LDF had backed the amendment in this regard in Parliament. Now, IUML is trying to create religious polarisation under the aegis of Jamaat-e-Islami, said the CPM state secretariat in a statement.