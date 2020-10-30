STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bineesh Kodiyeri deposited huge amount of unaccounted funds in drug peddler's account: ED

The ED had arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri after grilling him for three-and-a-half hours on Thursday at its Bengaluru office. He was charged under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI/BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate team, investigating the money transactions behind the Bengaluru drug cartel, has found that Anoop Mohammed, a drug peddler arrested by the agency on October 17, was a 'benamidar' of CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri.

According to the ED, Bineesh had regularly credited huge amounts of unaccounted funds in Anoop’s account. These were preceded by large cash deposits in Kerala into the accounts of Bineesh
Kodiyeri, the agency said in a press release issued in Bengaluru.

The ED had arrested Bineesh Kodiyeri after grilling him for three-and-a-half hours on Thursday at its Bengaluru office. He was charged under Section 19 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was produced before the Bengaluru City Civil Court which sent him to ED custody for four days.

The ED had initiated a probe against Anoop Mohammed based on the FIR registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru on August 22. He was charged under sections 22, 27A, 28 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

According to the ED, Anoop Mohammed had admitted during interrogation that he was indulging in the sale and purchase of narcotic drugs and was closely associated with Bineesh Kodiyeri. He held various accounts and transferred the huge proceeds of the crime into them. An investigation into the fund trail established that huge amounts of unaccounted funds were being regularly credited into his accounts by Bineesh Kodiyeri, the ED said.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Anoop Mohammed was a 'benamidar' of Bineesh and all his financial dealings were done on the instructions of the latter, who had paid huge amounts of money to him. He failed to explain these cash transactions and was completely evasive in his replies, the ED said.

Meanwhile, Kerala witnessed massive protests on Friday as the Congress and BJP launched agitations demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the backdrop of the arrests of former principal secretary to the Chief Minister M Sivasankar and Bineesh Kodiyeri.

The CPI on Friday rushed to the rescue of the beleaguered CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleging that the central agencies were foisting false cases against Bineesh Kodiyeri. The CPM Central Committee which meets on Friday is expected to discuss the political situation emerging in Kerala due to the arrest of the duo and evolve a strategy to counter the allegations of corruption in the Life Mission project targeting the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bineesh Kodiyeri Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp