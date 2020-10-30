STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dissidence rears its head in BJP Kerala unit ahead of local body poll

Sidelined senior leader Sobha Surendran's outburst is being seen as a last ditch effort to draw the national leadership's attention.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:46 AM

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran

BJP Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dissidence has once again played out in the open in the state unit of the BJP at a time when the party is gearing up for the crucial local body election.

Senior leader Sobha Surendran, who had kept herself away from party activities for many months, reportedly as a mark of protest at being sidelined, has finally made her resentment public. Speaking to reporters at Walayar in Palakkad on Thursday, Sobha minced no words and disclosed that she was appointed the state vice president without her consent.

She indicated that appointing a leader, who was a member of the party's national executive, to a less-important vice president post in the state unit, was in gross violation of the conventions followed by the party. The BJP leader said she has raised the issue
at the appropriate party forum.

In an indirect swipe at party president K Surendran, she admitted there was an exodus of workers from the party following the organisational revamp. Sobha's public appearance, after nearly eight months, was at the venue of the agitation by the family of the Walayar Dalit siblings.

Meanwhile, the timing of Sobha's outburst is significant as it came a day after the BJP appointed a new national president for its women's wing - the Mahila Morcha. There were reports that the party's national leadership may consider Sobha for the post in an effort to mollify her.

Party sources said that with the mantle falling on another leader from Tamil Nadu, Sobha decided to make her resentment public. "Sobha has now realised that keeping away from party affairs for so long would only weaken her case before the national leadership. Also, she has chosen the event for her re-appearance wisely. Coming back to the public domain by demanding justice for the family of the Walayar Dalit siblings shows she always stands for the cause of women and children," said a party leader.

According to party insiders, it is now do-or-die situation for Sobha who is not at all in the good books of the powerful V Muraleedharan camp in the party.

The firebrand woman leader is reportedly pinning her hopes on finding a berth at least in the party's national executive, which would be announced soon. They see Sobha's utterances as a last ditch effort to draw the attention of the national leadership.

"Voicing dissent publicly is indeed a gamble. She can either be further sidelined for indiscipline or can be given some key post by the central leadership in an effort to buy peace. But for a leader like Sobha, who has been pushed against the wall, there is little choice now," said a party source.

K Surendran BJP Kerala Kerala BJP infighting Sobha Surendran
