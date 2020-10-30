STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala siblings open vegetable stall as ailment lays father low

Their mother, Sindhu, told TNIE that Shelvan, an autorickshaw driver, had undergone angioplasty to clear a block in his heart, but two remain.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Brothers Adithyan, Abhimanyu and Adwaidh at their vegetable stall at Karalakam in Alappuzha municipality | EXPRESS

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA : Like in A J Cronin’s celebrated short story Two Gentlemen of Verona, in which two little brothers work hard to save the life of their sister during the World War II, three brothers in Alappuzha municipality are striving to save their father’s life in these difficult times of Covid.

Adithyan, Abhimanyu and Adwaidh — aged 14, 11 and 9 respectively — have been selling vegetables on the Koipilly-Thottathodu road in the Karalakam ward over the past two months to save Shelvan, a heart patient.

Their mother, Sindhu, told TNIE that Shelvan, an autorickshaw driver, had undergone angioplasty to clear a block in his heart, but two remain. “He suffered chest pain a year ago. Angiogram at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital revealed three heart blockst. The doctors cleared one and said the rest can be cleared after a few months,” she said.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak shattered their plans for further angioplasty. Two months ago, the blood clotted in Shelvan’s artery and he was admitted to the hospital. “The doctors discharged him after giving medicines citing a lack of facilities to carry out angioplasty as the number of Covid patients had increased. But his condition deteriorated and he underwent an angiogram at the MCH again on Thursday,” Sindhu said. 

The income earned by Shelvan was the sole means of livelihood for the five-member family. As an autorickshaw driver, his chief source of revenue came from transporting schoolkids. But Covid forced closure of schools. His fragile condition meant he was unable to go for another job. And that forced the children to arrange a makeshift stall on the roadside.

Initially, Shelvan himself brought vegetables from the market in his auto. The children would open the stall at 7am and take turns at sales according to the schedules of their virtual classes, till 7.30pm. Adithyan is in Class 9 while Abhimanyu is in Class 6, both students of SDV Boys HS. Adwaidh, the youngest, is a Class 3 student of St Antony’s HS. 

Adithyan, the eldest, said: “We decided to run the shop as our father is unable to work. In the beginning, he brought the items from the market. After he was admitted to the hospital, his brother is now bringing vegetables.” The family lives in a rented house at Karalakam, the rent for which is pending for the past eight months. “The house owner has shown mercy on us, and that’s a huge gesture,” Adithyan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Alappuzha
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp