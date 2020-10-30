Kollam woman stabbed to death by neighbour following spat over sewage waste

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 24-year-old woman from Kollam was allegedly stabbed to death following a spat over sewage waste. The deceased has been identified as Abhirami of Uliyakovil. The accused Umesh Babu, who is her neighbour, and the victim's mother Leena have been admitted in the hospital as they sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm last night. There was a dispute between both families over sewage flow for quite some time, as the sewage from Umesh's house has been flowing near her house.

Abhirami and her family had lodged several complaints in this regard to Kollam East Police Station. Eventhough the police summoned both families for a conciliatory discussion, Umesh continued dumping the sewage.

Last night Umesh came with a knife and attacked the two. Abhirami died on the spot, while her mother, who was stabbed on her neck is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kollam, said the police.