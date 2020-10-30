STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sharjah-bound Air Arabia flight makes emergency landing in Karipur

The cabin pressure is used to balance the loss of oxygen that naturally happens when a plane reaches high altitudes during the flight.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:13 AM   |  A+A-

Air Arabia

Image of an Air Arabia flight used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sudden drop in cabin pressure on board the Air Arabia flight bound for Sharjah from Kozhikode caused panic situation on Thursday forcing the pilots to return to the Calicut International Airport soon after the take-off. However, no passenger suffered health issues in the incident. There were 177 passengers, including crew, on board the flight, which departed at 3.30 am. 

According to sources, the drop in cabin pressure was noticed when the flight reached an altitude of 7,000 feet.

The pilots of the Airbus 320 then made an emergency descend and safely landed by 4.10 am. Later, the aircraft took off from the airport after rectifying the technical snag by 8 am, said an airport official. 

Normally, the passengers on board used to feel pain, bleeding from nose and ear, shortness of breath or headache when the pressure is not stablised. 

The cabin pressure is used to balance the loss of oxygen that naturally happens when a plane reaches high altitudes during the flight.

In this case, the warning light was noticed when the aircraft reached 7,000 ft, which is considered a safe altitude considering the pressure difference at an altitude of 15,000 ft. 

Passenger flights fly at an altitude of 35,000 feet, said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air arabia
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp