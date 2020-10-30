STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Will be forced to shut shop': Medical lab owners in Kerala oppose draft Clinical Establishments Act

Officials clarified that only the provisional registration process of all clinical establishments is currently under way and the new regulations are aimed at improving the quality.

Published: 30th October 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Medical Laboratory Owners Association state committee has opposed the draft regulations of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, which is poised to bring in significant changes in the functioning of clinical labs and medical diagnostic centres across the state, over several practical reasons.

They point out that the proposed recommendations would result in the closure of small-scale labs and create a job loss of over a lakh technicians. The association also hinted that its implementation might force them to increase the rates of medical tests.

Although the Act was enacted in 2018, the government initiated the registration of laboratories only in 2019. The draft regulations for the functioning of these healthcare facilities submitted by the sub-committees of specialists to the Kerala Clinical Establishments Council were published for the public feedback on October 14.

"Once the regulations are implemented, small-scale labs in villages and towns will cease to exist. The three categories of laboratories will also lose their right to conduct several tests in the wake of certain regulations like space requirements and qualified physicians. As per the new draft prepared by the subcommittee, medical labs of level 2 and level 3 should appoint a 'Doctor of Medicine (MD) in Pathology' who will have to be paid around Rs 1 lakh in salary per month. Eventually, basic medical tests will become costly," said C Balachandran, president, State Committee of Medical Laboratory Owners Association (MLOA).

The association also clarified that they are open to ensuring standards in laboratories but the regulations should not be implemented without a discussion with the industry players. According to them, the registration of existing labs is already over and it is illegal to limit their authority to conduct certain tests solely based on the new regulations.

"If the government is moving ahead without considering the concerns of the owners, almost 95 per cent of the labs in the level-1 category will be forced to shut down. As per the draft, the minimum space requirement for the smallest lab is 500 square feet," said Hamsa Meladi, MLOA state committee member.

"The expansion is completely impractical for the existing labs as the number of tests has reduced drastically. Besides, advanced instruments have been made compulsory in basic labs and only tests like those for sugar level, creatinine, cholesterol and urea are permissible in these labs," Meladi added.

What officials say

However, officials clarified that only the provisional registration process of all clinical establishments is currently under way and the new regulations are aimed at improving the quality. "We are approving the provisional registrations based on the verification of documents submitted by the establishment owners. These registrations have a validity of two years," said Dr Sanil Kumar, secretary, Kerala State Council for Clinical Establishments.

"The minimum standards including space requirements recommended by the committees for modern medicine, dental, clinical laboratories, diagnostic centres and Ayush centres will be considered at the time of giving permanent registration," Sanil added.

"The guidelines for appointing qualified persons was intended to avoid any sort of dilution in tests. Qualified pathologists are required in providing authentic reports and it will only be going to benefit the public in the long run. The draft regulations are currently published for month-long public feedback. We will publish the final notification only after considering the feedback from all stakeholders," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Clinical Establishments Council Kerala medical labs Kerala medical lab owners
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp