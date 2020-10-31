STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID negative certificate must to enter Kasaragod from other states: Collector

The new order has been issued despite almost all cases are of local transmissions | In the past five days, only 1% of infected persons came from other states.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

India continues to witness a rise in its COVID-19 tally. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: The district administration on Friday made the COVID negative certificate mandatory for those coming to the district from other states. The decision has been taken by the Corona Core Committee headed by district collector D Sajith Babu. 

The order flies in the face of the COVID-19 statistics. According to official data, 91% of the COVID cases reported in the district are contracted through local transmissions. This includes the early days of the pandemic in the district. Of late, almost all the cases are through local transmissions.

In the past five days, 652 COVID cases were reported in Kasaragod, of which only nine were from other states. That is, only 1% of the COVID cases in the district are from other states. Yet, the Corona Core Committee decided to set up check posts at 17 border points, where teachers and officials from the departments of Revenue, Health, and Police will be deployed to monitor those coming from other states.

In a statement, the collector said antigen testing facility will be available at five border points: Thalapady, on Aduksthala-Adiyanadka road, on Adhur-Kottiyadi-Sulliya State Highway, on Panathur-Chemberi-Madikeri Road, and on Manimoola-Sulliya Road.

If travellers coming into the district through these points do not have COVID negative certificates, they will have to undergo antigen tests. The testing centres will be open between 6 am and 6 pm.
Night travellers will have to carry no-COVID certificates.

Other 12 border points
Travellers coming to the state through 12 other border points will have to mandatorily possess COVID negative certificates, the core committee decided. The border points are on Thuminad road, Kedampadypadav road, Tungadakatta-Mudippu road, Kurudapadav road, Muligadde road, Deripadav road, Swarga-Arlapadav road, Kottiyadi-Pallathur- Eshwaramangala road, Kottiyadi-Adoor-Devaraduka road,  Galimugha-Eshwaramangala-Delampady road, Nattakal-Sulliyapadav road and Chenamkundu-Chamakochi road.

No certificate for hospital visits
COVID negative certificates will not be required for those visiting hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and returning the same day. Daily commuters to the district will also not require the certificate or undergo an antigen test, the core committee decided.

Other state travellers visiting panchayats bordering Karnataka need not possess COVID negative certificate or undergo antigen tests, the committee decided. But the panchayats concerned should ensure they do not proceed to other parts of the district.

Rules for Govt Employees
Government employees cannot take leave to go into quarantine without the permission of the District Medical Officer, said the collector. Action will be taken against employees who take leave to stay in quarantine without DMO's permission, he said.

The department heads need not grant the employees special casual leaves, he said. The employees should be granted leave they are entitled to, he said. Permission for quarantine will be granted only if the employees come in direct contact with an infected person.

Direct contact is defined as being within 1.5m of an infected patient without a mask for more than 15 minutes, an official statement said. Such behaviour on the part of a government employee would attract punishment, said the same statement.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus Kasargod coronavirus Kasargod Interstate travel COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp