STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fighting stigma the hardest part, say COVID-19 survivors

Ostracising recovered people has belied image of a socially advanced state.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

covid 19 stigma, covid stigma, coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Never would have anyone seen even in his/her wildest dreams how grim 2020 would turn out to be. Covid-19 has had an impact on the humanity as a whole, and the struggles each one is going through to recover from its blow would have been just storylines for imaginative sci-fi filmmakers about a year back.

Eight months into our fight against Covid-19, such nightmares have turned reality all over Kerala. L

ives have been destroyed and businesses ruined, and the worst part of the whole sordid episode is the stigma associated with the pandemic, belying the image of a socially advanced state. 

Hameed (name changed), a resident of a Kasaragod village and owner of a small grocery shop there, is one such victim. His son, who returned home from Dubai in April, tested positive for Covid-19. His shop was shut down and the whole family was tested. But the rest of the family was found to uninfected. But the damage had been done. 

His business and his life were never the same again. The Covid stigma stuck with the family, and customers stayed away from his shop. Even seven months down the line, things haven’t changed for Hameed and his family.

“Covid-19 and the stigma associated with it have ruined my life,” rues Hameed.
Fifty-two-year-old Joseph, a resident of Vaikom, used to tether his cows daily in the morning for grazing in his vacant plot nearby. “My son’s family tested positive for Covid earlier this month.

They were asymptomatic and, therefore, advised home treatment. They stay on the first floor of the house and are completely isolated from the rest of the family. Now they have tested negative, and are in quarantine for seven days at home. The other day, when I was taking my cows out for grazing, a few people created a ruckus about me moving about. I have not tested positive for Covid, and yet I am being stigmatised. Our cows are a source of livelihood for us... Can I let them starve due to Covid?” asks Joseph.

“Nowadays, I get up at 4am before the rest of the village wake up to graze my cows. I don’t want any trouble for myself at this age,” he says.

In another instance of mindless stigmatising, Binu George and his family have been alienated by others in their residential area. The family had tested positive in September and, while his wife was placed in paid institutional quarantine, the rest of the family stayed at home.

“After we all tested positive for the virus, we never stepped out of the house. Our relatives used to get us essentials and leave them at the gate. Now, even after all of us have tested negative, our neighbours are treating us like outcasts.

Even those people who stopped by the house regularly are behaving like strangers. It is really hurtful when neighbours, who once were close, avoid us deliberately,” said Binu, a resident of Kizhakkambalam, Ernakulam.

The Union Health Ministry had launched a campaign earlier, which aimed to help young people develop as youth advocates and raise their voice against stigma and discrimination during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both at the state and national levels, initiatives were taken to spread awareness to clear misconceptions associated with Covid and curb stigmatisation of recovered patients.

“The pandemic has triggered discriminatory behaviour against anyone perceived to have been in contact with the virus. Even frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and sanitation workers who are putting in selfless efforts to keep the virus in check, have not been spared. After eight  months, the stigma persists.

The psychological impact of such actions on the infected persons and families is long lasting. A large number of people have already been infected, anyone can get infected any day. If not today, it may be us tomorrow,” said a psychologist at a government hospital in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID stigma Kerala coronavirus
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp