Prohibitory orders extended in eight districts of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various district collectors in the state have issued orders extending the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public congregations and gatherings.

Earlier, as part of Covid-19 containment measures, Section 144 was imposed across the state on October 3 which was to end on October 31. Now, it has been extended until November 15 in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Idukki, Thrissur, Wayanad Malappuram and Kannur.



In Wayanad, the district Collector prohibited crowding of more than five people in public places till November 15. An exemption has been given for a maximum of 50 persons for marriage, 20 persons for funeral and 40 for religious function/prayer.

In Palakkad, the district collector has extended the prohibitory orders till November 2. A decision on further extension till November 15 will be taken today. Though no official announcement has been made so far, the prohibitory order in Kannur district will be extended to another 15 days, informed district administration. The official announcement will be issued shortly.