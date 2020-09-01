STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala twin murder case takes new turn as DYFI releases audio linking Congress MP to accused

However, Congress MP Adoor Prakash rebutted the allegations and claimed that it was the responsibility of the minister to prove the charges levelled against him in connection with the case

Adoor Prakash

Adoor Prakash (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The twin murders of two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers, who were allegedly hacked to death at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, took a new turn with the DYFI releasing an audio tape linking Congress MP Adoor Prakash with Shajith, one of the accused in the case. Shajith was also an accused in another murder attempt case involving a DYFI worker Faisal.

The audio was released soon after Industries Minister E P Jayarajan alleged that the accused in the twin murders at Venjaramoottam have links with Adoor Prakash. Demanding an inquiry into the MP's role in the latest murder, Jayarajan alleged that the accused called Adoor Prakash on the phone soon after the murder.

However, Adoor Prakash rebutted the allegations and claimed that it was the responsibility of the minister to prove the charges levelled against him in connection with the case. Reiterating that none of the accused in the twin murder had called him, Adoor Prakash said that he did not make any call to the police station except for reasonable matters.

Meanwhile, the police recorded the arrest of two more persons Ansar and Unni, who were directly involved in the murder, in the case, taking the total arrested to four, while the police have taken as many as nine persons in connection with the case. All the four arrested in the case are Congress activists.

The CPM will hold a black day on Wednesday in protest against the murder. The CPM state secretariat in a release alleged that the murder was hatched by the Congress leadership. All the accused and conspirators in the case should be booked at the earliest, it demanded.

Earlier, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the CPM was trying to celebrate the murder. As per the information he had received from the DCC, no Congress worker was involved in the murder, he said.

The twin murders had rocked the state on Thiruvonam day with two DYFI workers brutally hacked by an armed group at Thempamoodu on Sunday night. Midhilaj, 30, and Muhammed Haq, 24, were murdered while they were going to the former's house at Ozhukupara near Vembayam.

Midhilaj, a native of Ozhukupara, and Haq, a native of Kalunginmugham, were affiliated with their local DYFI units. The assailants had previous enmity with Haq and his friends and there were clashes between the two groups in the past.

