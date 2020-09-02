STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Right lady: UK magazine 'Prospect' names KK Shailaja as world's 'top thinker' for COVID-19

She has been selected from a list of 50 personalities which include Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; philosopher Cornel West; historian of slavery Olivette Otele among others.

Published: 02nd September 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to be an inspiration in the management of the coronavirus pandemic at the international level.

In the latest, a monthly British magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister K K Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.

She has been selected from a list of 50 personalities which include Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand; philosopher Cornel West; historian of slavery Olivette Otele among others.

 READ HERE: KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list

As per the magazine, 'she was the right woman in the right place'.

"When Covid-19 was still a China story in January, she not only accurately foresaw its inevitable arrival, but also fully grasped the implications," the Magazine piece read.

Other international media organisations like BBC, The New York Times, The Guardian and others in the past have also expressed appreciation for Kerala's efforts in controling the spread of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 KK Shailaja Prospect magazine Coronavirus Kerala model
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp