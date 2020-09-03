STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt clarifies: 14-day quarantine for those on long visit to Kerala 

Home quarantine of 14 days will continue to be in force in Kerala for those coming into the state from abroad and for those entering from other states for long visit. 

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Home quarantine of 14 days will continue to be in force in Kerala for those coming into the state from abroad and for those entering from other states for long visit. However, based on the Unlock4 guidelines issued by the Centre, the state government will take a decision on whether to relax the rules in the coming days.Rajan Khobragade, principal secretary for health, told TNIE people coming into Kerala for short visit — seven days or less — can come and return in the stipulated period without undergoing quarantine. “Kerala has not eased regulations as far as quarantine rules are concerned. People coming from abroad and other states for long visit will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine,” he said.

He said there were also people coming to Kerala for Onam holidays. “They can also exclude themselves from quarantine if they return within seven days,” he said. “We are following WHO protocols. If a person coming from a highly-infected area to low infected areas, a 14-day quarantine period is prescribed. We are following this rule,” he said.

Khobragade said those coming for long visit as part of their official work related to projects in Kerala can arrive after taking special permission. The special nod will allow them to travel for their official work-related purpose freely.A meeting has been convened on Thursday to look in detail the Unlock4 guidelines issued by the Centre and decide whether to relax some rules including quarantine during visits. Officials clarified that those coming from other states also have to register their names on the Jagratha portal for information purposes. 

“This is only for knowing the basic details, and not for tracking their movements,” said an officer at the State Disaster Management Authority. He said the names and other details will be entered at the border crossing if the visitors do not register on the portal. “When you register, you get an automatic approval which will act as an entry pass,” the officer said.

Jagratha portal regn to act as entry pass
Those coming from other states have to register their names on Jagratha portal for information purposes. When they register, they will get an automatic approval which will act as an entry pass, said an official.

