Joseph upset over UDF’s ‘softness’ towards Jose, but may not move away from front

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The soft line suddenly adopted by the UDF towards the Jose K Mani faction, which has now become the official Kerala Congress (M) with the Election Commission of India’s order, has upset PJ Joseph, but he is unlikely to move away from the front, given the recent setbacks faced by the Left front including the gold smuggling scandal and handling of the Covid-19 situation, said sources.

The likely scenario will be both the Jose and Joseph factions will be accommodated within the UDF but as independent blocks or parties, they said. While Jose K Mani is yet to react to the UDF overtures to welcome them back to the front, Joseph has reacted sharply saying there is no question of taking back the Jose faction, which has defied the “UDF whip”. “The Jose faction violated the UDF whip, they always acted against the decisions of UDF. They kept away from the Rajya Sabha election and no-confidence motion. They can come to UDF after rectifying their mistakes,” Joseph said.

Jose is adamant on expelling Joseph and Mons Joseph, who have not adhered to the whip issued by Roshy Augustine in the Assembly. Interestingly, the third MLA — C F Thomas, a long-time Mani loyalist, who is now with the Joseph group — had stayed away from the Assembly proceedings citing “health issues”. The big question is whether Thomas stayed away from the proceedings deliberately to avoid future action.

Jose, in his interaction with reporters on Tuesday, had said that there are people in the Joseph group whom he considers as a “fatherly figure”. Political observers say this as a clear indication by Jose to welcome C F Thomas back to his side even as the group is adamant on not entertaining Joseph and Mons.

There are reports that top Congress leaders will begin talks with Jose for retaining them in the UDF, considering the comments by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will visit Kottayam on August 17 for attending the celebrations marking the 50 years of former chief minister Oommen Chandy as a member of the Kerala Assembly. It is learnt that the Congress leaders will also hold talks with Joseph ahead of Sonia’s programme.