Sabarimala temple closed after four-day Onam fete

SABARIMALA: Marking the conclusion of the four-day Onam rituals, the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here closed on Wednesday. Owing to the ban on entry of devotees due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s celebrations were limited to routine poojas and the offering of Onasadya in the name of Lord Ayyappa. No special rituals were performed. The temple, which was closed at 7.30pm after the Athazha pooja and Harivarasanam, will reopen on September 16 for the five-day poojas in the Malayalam month of Kanni.