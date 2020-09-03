STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wayanad: Youths assaulted for not wearing masks properly

Two youths in Wayanad were allegedly taken to the police station and brutally manhandled by police personnel for not wearing facemasks properly on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd September 2020 06:28 AM

M Iqbal, who was allegedly attacked by the police

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Two youths in Wayanad were allegedly taken to the police station and brutally manhandled by police personnel for not wearing facemasks properly on Tuesday. Wayanad district secretary of Popular Front of India (PFI) S Muneer on Wednesday alleged the incident took place when Peechamkode natives M Iqbal and K K Shameer were at a spare parts shop for purchasing some items.

“The Thalappuzha CI spotted them and questioned them for not wearing their facemasks properly. “Though the victims said they were ready to pay the fine, the police continued to behave rudely with them and took the youths to the station, where they were kept for eight hours from 4pm to noon and beaten violently,” Muneer told reporters.He alleged the police personnel did not allow the youths to contact their families and denied them medical care. 

“Iqbal suffered severe injuries to his eyes in the police beating. The doctors have suggested taking him to WIMS in Wayanad or to any other speciality hospital for further treatment,” Muneer alleged. PFI leaders said they had written to the State Human Rights Commission and top brass in the police in connection with the incident and will continue protests until the authorities concerned take necessary action.“Non-bailable offences were slapped on the duo for a petty case. The police also made communal remarks against the youths,” Muneer said. The Thalappuzha police have denied all allegations.

