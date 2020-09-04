STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Akkara’s mother writes to Sitaram Yechury

In the letter, Lilly Antony urged Yechury to end the practice of CPM cadre calling political opponents names.

CPM-Sitaram-Yechury-PTI

Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist). (Photo | File, PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Recoiling with horror at Anil Akkara, MLA, being dubbed as Satan’s son by CPM leader Baby John, the mother of the Congress legislator on Thursday wrote an open letter to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. In the letter, Lilly Antony urged Yechury to end the practice of CPM cadre calling political opponents names.

Provoked by Anil Akkara’s charge of massive corruption in the Life Mission project,  Baby John had railed against the former, accusing him of sabotaging a venture which benefits so many people.Lilly pointed out that the politics pursued by her late husband Antony and son Anil was different. Communists of the old will vouch for this and Baby John had insulted the memory of a man, who had passed away 16 years ago, by calling him a devil. Lilly said that whatever differences Baby John had in politics, this was not the way to address them. Lilly said her intention of writing the letter was not so much to ensure disciplinary action being taken against the person who made the disparaging remark as teaching CPM cadre lessons on decent politics.

