Congress demands probe into drug case after Bineesh Kodiyeri's name surfaces

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala have demanded a probe into the drug racket case which has links with Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

A day after Youth League state president P K Firoz revealed Bineesh’s nexus with the accused in the Bengaluru drug case, Chennithala urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a probe. He said the state has become a den of the drug mafia where a stage has come for them to thrive under the LDF government. He also demanded that the case should be probed by the State Narcotic Cell. He was speaking to reporters at Venjaramoodu where the twin murders had taken place.

Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran also demanded a comprehensive probe into the Bengaluru drug case, including the role of Bineesh Kodiyeri. He said the CPM leader’s son’s involvement was a grave issue, as he had openly admitted to knowing the key accused in the case. He took a jibe at the comrade’s children who are leading a palatial life when the party is known to lead an austere life.

“It needs to be probed how rural SP B Ashokan managed to get his IPS conferred. He had faced the wrath of the authorities on numerous occasions for misconduct and still he managed to get IPS. He is saying this when DIG Sanjay Kumar Garud and Attingal DYSP had ruled out political murders. The gang rivalry between two gangs had resulted in twin murders which have since been campaigned by the CPM as political murders,” Mullappally said. He said this way the CPM has been able to divert attention of the public from the slew of allegations they have been facing.