STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Creating history, Nearly 50K watch virtual pulikali

Painted in yellow, white and black stripes, 20 tigers mesmerised pulikali fans around the world as they danced to the rhythm of percussion instruments standing in their courtyards.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Performers getting ready for the virtual pulikali organised by Ayyanthole Pulikali Sangham on Thursday

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: While a majority of people in Kerala were stuck in their own homes due to Covid-19 restrictions despite having Onam holidays, tens of thousands of Malayalis from different parts of the world joined the Facebook live of Ayyanthole Pulikali Sangham on Thursday to watch a virtual performance of the folk artform, creating history.

Addressing the virtual pulikali, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar appreciated the efforts taken by the Ayyanthole group in organising the event online. “Our lives will be divided into pre- and post-Covid days. Due to the restrictions, we were forced to cancel all celebrations of the world-famous Thrissur Pooram and conducted it with just rituals. Marriages are being conducted without any celebrations these days. Now, pulikali was also organised without the gathering of people at Swaraj Round, but we could carry forward the spirit of the festival,” he said.

Pulikali helped in promoting the art of body painting and the folk artform, he said, and appreciated Ayyanthole Pulikali Sangham which had also ventured into organic vegetable farming this year and even sold the yields for Onam to the public. 

T N Prathapan, MP, also joined the virtual pulikali and appreciated the efforts taken not to break the tradition of the folk artform this year despite the pandemic threat. Noted caricaturist Jayaraj Warrier and cine actor Sunil Sugatha, among others, also joined the virtual platform.

Painted in yellow, white and black stripes, 20 tigers mesmerised pulikali fans around the world as they danced to the rhythm of percussion instruments standing in their courtyards. It became a different experience for the nearly 50,000 people who gathered before their gadgets to witness the virtual pulikali and many of them expressed their happiness and nostalgic memories through their comments in the Facebook live page. To come online, the performing group had even made their own tripods using wooden logs to keep the mobile phones static during the performance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
pulikali
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp