Itching for a virtual fight after PUBG ban, gamers explore other battle royale apps

Meanwhile, the Centre's decision has been wholeheartedly welcomed by many including a section of parents.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shreyas Kumar, who used to spend nearly six-seven hours playing PUBG game, is unhappy. The friends that he gained across the world in the last two years are almost on the verge of extinction for him after the Union government decided to crack down on Chinese-owned apps and online platforms including PUBG. 

The ban on the popular battle royale game has snapped the happiness of not only this youngster but hundreds of people, young and not so young, like him. In a bid to relieve the stress and trauma caused by the sudden ban, the gamers have started hunting for a new gaming platform where they can unite and engage in ‘fighting’. Call of Duty (COD), developed American video game company Infinity Ward, is the top pick of gamers. 

“The Centre’s decision to ban PUBG has put all our gamers in a mental shock. This is the only game which helped us meet each other, though they belong to other countries or state. Since a major chunk of our gaming friends are using the mobile version of the game, it will be difficult for us to continue on the same platform. Hence, we are moving onto COD and other gaming platforms,” said Abul Rahman, a 31-year-old IT employee who used to spend nearly six hours playing PUBG.

Garena Free Fire, Ark: Survival Evolved and Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63 are the other favourite apps among the gamers. “The news is hard to digest for all PUBG lovers. Though there are a few such games available on the mobile platform, bringing all our friends under one umbrella is a tough job. PUBG is more than a life for us as we could get lots of friends who have the same taste,” said Pranav Babu, a college student who has already started using the Garena Free Fire game.

However, several gamers believe that PUBG will be back as normal. “South Korea-based company had developed the PUBG game but Tencent, a China-based tech giant, launched the mobile version of the game globally. If the developer could end the contract with Tencent or develop a mobile version, the game will be back. We hope some good news will come without much delay,” added Abdul Rahman, who was planning to conduct a district-wise PUBG tournament.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s decision has been wholeheartedly welcomed by many including a section of parents. “I was trying for the past one year to uninstall PUBG from my 15-year-old child’s mobile phone. It is a happy news that the Centre has come to the rescue of parents like us,” said Devadas, a parent.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp